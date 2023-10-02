Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Up 2.7%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $57.92. 381,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,775,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANF. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 562,931 shares of company stock worth $24,451,721. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.