Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,184 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,982 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $305,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,252,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,828,000 after purchasing an additional 471,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,971,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 2.4 %

CM stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

