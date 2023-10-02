Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,966 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.66. 2,728,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,125. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Argus lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

