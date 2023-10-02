Addenda Capital Inc. Has $39.32 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,910 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up 1.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $39,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $4,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,843,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,163,000 after purchasing an additional 343,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,064,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 243,880 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 307,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

MFC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,918. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

