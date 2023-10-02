Addenda Capital Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Activity at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.22. 1,008,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,388. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on VMW

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.