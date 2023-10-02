Addenda Capital Inc. Has $84.02 Million Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,883,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,897 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up about 3.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $84,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BN. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $167,774,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BN traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,223,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.04 and a beta of 1.43. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

