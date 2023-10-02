Addenda Capital Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth about $330,614,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE FTS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.04. 1,301,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortis

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.