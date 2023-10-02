Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 778,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 1.9% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $44,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPM traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.88. 1,438,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,562. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.62. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

