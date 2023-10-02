Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $14,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 377,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 33,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,912,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,350,000 after purchasing an additional 475,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $411,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.08. 1,920,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,445. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

