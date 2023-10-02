Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 827,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 4.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $104,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 636,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,090. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $119.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 52.92%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

