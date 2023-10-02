Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 19,610 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 666,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for approximately 1.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $27,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,818,000 after purchasing an additional 641,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,275,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,233,000 after purchasing an additional 440,185 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,745,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,620,000 after purchasing an additional 371,913 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,384,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,904. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $36.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.504 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

