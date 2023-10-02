Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 21,579 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,579 shares during the period. Cameco makes up about 1.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $36,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521,454 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 441,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.43. 9,474,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

