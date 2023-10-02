Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 3,010 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.82.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 740,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,464. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

