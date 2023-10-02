Alexander H. Rogers Sells 6,001 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2023

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Free Report) insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

QCOM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,740,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after acquiring an additional 549,861 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

