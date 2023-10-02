AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

NYSE:AB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.38. 210,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,254. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 224.0% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 250.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $37,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

