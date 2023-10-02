American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

American Public Education Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. 32,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,169.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in American Public Education by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

