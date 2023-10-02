Amerisur Resources (OTCMKTS:ASUXF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Amerisur Resources plc (OTCMKTS:ASUXF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,500% from the average daily volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Amerisur Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.
About Amerisur Resources
Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.
