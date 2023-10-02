Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/2/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $585.00.

9/28/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/6/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.7 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $13.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $492.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,754. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $535.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $1,074,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

