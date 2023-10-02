Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Trading Up 3.5%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aryzta in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Aryzta alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARZTY

Aryzta Stock Up 3.5 %

Aryzta Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

(Get Free Report)

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers pastries, cookies, donuts, muffins, buns, bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.