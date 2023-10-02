ASD Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, ASD has traded up 4% against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $31.90 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00021344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00016774 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,454.29 or 1.00118356 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002294 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04896693 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,562,545.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.