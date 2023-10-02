Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 94.20 ($1.14). 166,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 236,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.14).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £160.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.44.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

