Axie Infinity 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $40.85 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.60 or 0.00016670 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $649.86 million and $40.85 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00021189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013584 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,589.66 or 1.00008506 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,310,958 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,310,957.8248294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.72017973 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 364 active market(s) with $26,619,345.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

