Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 8.9% Higher This Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $43.72 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00007969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,930,670 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO (BADGER) is a DAO that aims to enable Bitcoin to be used as collateral in the DeFi space. It was founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora and a team of developers. BADGER facilitates this by allowing tokenized Bitcoin (e.g., WBTC or renBTC) to be used as collateral in Ethereum-based DeFi applications, enabling users to access loans and employ various DeFi strategies.The BADGER token is the native token of Badger DAO, operating as an ERC-20 token. It has a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. However, it follows an inflationary model with gradual coin releases. $BADGER serves several functions, including governance participation, cash flow distribution from protocol fees, and use as collateral in DeFi.Overall, Badger DAO bridges the worlds of Bitcoin and DeFi, providing opportunities for users to leverage Bitcoin within the DeFi ecosystem while actively participating in the DAO’s governance decisions and receiving cash flows from protocol activities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

