Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Trading 0.8% Higher

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as €44.60 ($46.95) and last traded at €44.24 ($46.57). 138,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.91 ($46.22).

The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

