Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.55. 1,034,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,474,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.85.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $72,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $72,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $35,986.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,303 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,759,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 885.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after buying an additional 773,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

