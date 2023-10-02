Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bluerock Homes Trust Price Performance

Bluerock Homes Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,717. Bluerock Homes Trust has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

Get Bluerock Homes Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Bluerock Homes Trust

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Bluerock Homes Trust

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust in New York. The company owns and operates single-family properties located in Sunbelt and Western United States, as well as owns residential investments. It also engages in development of build-to-rent communities activity. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.