Borqs Technologies Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 10th (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 10th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Borqs Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,479. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Borqs Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,440 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 598,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 377,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. It offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

