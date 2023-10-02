Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.63. 580,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 348,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.03% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Company Profile
The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.
