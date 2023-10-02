Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.63. 580,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 348,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

Get Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.03% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Company Profile

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.