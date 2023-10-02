Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Up 11.8% in September

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

CHI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 104,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,687. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $398,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 202,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $168,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.