Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 38,707,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,915,477. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.40.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $12,433,750,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

