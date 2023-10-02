Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CWST. Raymond James cut their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

CWST traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 251,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.87. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,488,483 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,060.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 308.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 307,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after buying an additional 50,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

