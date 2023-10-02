CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.33

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 61501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

CBS Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

