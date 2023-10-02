CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. CGI makes up about 2.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $61,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 332.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of CGI by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.06. 108,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,175. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.