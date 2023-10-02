Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.62

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 678103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLNE

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.75 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after buying an additional 3,613,155 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.9% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,158,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after buying an additional 1,331,895 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 58.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.7% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 46,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.