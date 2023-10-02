Compound Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.39 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Compound token can currently be bought for $45.83 or 0.00166485 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $362.29 million and approximately $54.39 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,904,384 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,904,359.97042335 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.40812733 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 410 active market(s) with $52,291,258.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

