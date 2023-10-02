Conning Inc. Sells 83,415 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 83,415 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.49. 17,294,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,623,854. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

