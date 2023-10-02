Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $78.12 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $7.19 or 0.00026056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00033675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 367,507,062 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

