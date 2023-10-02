Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded up $6.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $571.31. 1,818,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,551. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $572.18. The company has a market capitalization of $253.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

