CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CPI Aerostructures

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CVU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.26. 19,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,235. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 312.34% and a net margin of 12.43%.

About CPI Aerostructures

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.