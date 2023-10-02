CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
CVU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.26. 19,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,235. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 312.34% and a net margin of 12.43%.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
