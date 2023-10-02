Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Up 24.3% in September

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DSGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Design Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGN
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 22,848 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after buying an additional 935,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.
Design Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of DSGN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 312,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.51.
Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
See Also
