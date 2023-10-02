Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Up 24.3% in September

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DSGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Design Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

In related news, Director Rodney W. Lappe acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Rodney W. Lappe bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,024 shares in the company, valued at $312,606.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Deepa Prasad bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,806 shares in the company, valued at $54,991.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 22,848 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after buying an additional 935,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 312,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

