Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

Domino’s Pizza Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

