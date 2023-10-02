DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.26.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,131. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $122.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after buying an additional 1,669,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 459.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after buying an additional 985,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after buying an additional 962,628 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.