Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Update

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 876,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.49. 992,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,257. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,161,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,941,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,362,000 after acquiring an additional 44,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,507,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,228,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

