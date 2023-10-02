eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.89

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
eBullion Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.
About eBullion
eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
