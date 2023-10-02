Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 640,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,829,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $579.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,263 shares of company stock worth $46,111 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after buying an additional 177,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,792,000 after buying an additional 202,642 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,424,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,359,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

