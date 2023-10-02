Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 265 ($3.20) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Essentra alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLRAF

Essentra Stock Performance

About Essentra

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.