Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 265 ($3.20) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
