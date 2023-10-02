Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $84.38

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.38 and last traded at $85.09, with a volume of 62324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Exponent Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.66.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $7,927,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exponent by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 246,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

