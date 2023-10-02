F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.60. 2,055,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,043. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 171.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 741,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 468,744 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,440,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

