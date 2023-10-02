Financial Consulate Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 0.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
SPGI stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $366.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,740. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,654. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
