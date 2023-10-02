Financial Consulate Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

ACWI stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.77. 1,280,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,506. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $99.53. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

